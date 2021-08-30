EUR/USD is expected to make one more bullish price swing with a target around 1.1850-1.1875, which is a key decision zone.

The GBP/USD is looking for a bullish bounce at 1.3725 with a target at 1.39.

The EUR/USD is looking for a key breakout above key resistance or below the critical support on higher time frames. This will decide the next major price swing.

The GBP/USD is also waiting for information about the next key price swing. A break above 1.39 is bullish whereas a break below 1.37 is bearish.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD video

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 30 - 31 August 2021:

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter