-
EUR/USD needs a bearish breakout below the support trend line or a bearish bounce at the resistance Fibs to push towards 1.1750.
-
The GBP/USD made a strong bearish bounce at the 50% Fibonacci level but has not broken the previous bottom yet.
The EUR/USD needs a clear break followed by a bear flag to confirm the downtrend continuation. Otherwise, a larger bullish pullback could retest the resistance.
The GBP/USD is testing the previous bottom. A bullish bounce could indicate a larger ABC pattern before a new bearish swing takes place.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 30 June - 2 July 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels
-
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
-
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
EUR/USD & GBP/USD Video
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as EZ inflation meets estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.