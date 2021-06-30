EUR/USD needs a bearish breakout below the support trend line or a bearish bounce at the resistance Fibs to push towards 1.1750.

The GBP/USD made a strong bearish bounce at the 50% Fibonacci level but has not broken the previous bottom yet.

The EUR/USD needs a clear break followed by a bear flag to confirm the downtrend continuation. Otherwise, a larger bullish pullback could retest the resistance.

The GBP/USD is testing the previous bottom. A bullish bounce could indicate a larger ABC pattern before a new bearish swing takes place.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 30 June - 2 July 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

EUR/USD & GBP/USD Video

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.