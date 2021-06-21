EUR/USD made a strong bearish breakout and impulsive price swing within the expected wave 3. Now a shallow pullback and continuation will take place in wave 4.

The GBP/USD also showed a bearish breakout within a wave 3 and is expecting a wave 4-5 pattern too.

The EUR/USD is expected to test the shallow Fibonacci retracement levels like the 38.2% Fib within wave 4. A bearish bounce is expected to push price action for a new low.

The GBP/USD should follow the same pattern and show two more lower lows before finding a potentially strong support zone.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 21 - 22 June 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.