EUR/USD made a strong bearish breakout and impulsive price swing within the expected wave 3. Now a shallow pullback and continuation will take place in wave 4.
The GBP/USD also showed a bearish breakout within a wave 3 and is expecting a wave 4-5 pattern too.
The EUR/USD is expected to test the shallow Fibonacci retracement levels like the 38.2% Fib within wave 4. A bearish bounce is expected to push price action for a new low.
The GBP/USD should follow the same pattern and show two more lower lows before finding a potentially strong support zone.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 21 - 22 June 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
