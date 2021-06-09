EUR/USD is moving sideways and a breakout is needed to confirm the next price swing. A bullish breakout should retest the resistance zone again.

The EUR/USD bearish breakout could confirm the end of the bullish wave B and the start of the wave C down.

The GBP/USD has a better chance of moving up but it faces hefty resistance.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview

The GBP/USD is stuck in between support from the moving averages and resistance from the double top pattern.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 9 - 11 June 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.