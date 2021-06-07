- EUR/USD made a bullish ABC followed by a bearish bounce as expected. But the bearish impulse ran out of steam soon and price action will need a breakout to decide the next step.
We also review the Elliott Waves on the GBP/USD and when to expect from the Cable.
The EUR/USD needs to break below the 61.8% Fibonacci for a bearish wave 3 or break above the 21 ema zones for a bullish wave 4-5 of wave C.
The GBP/USD remains choppy and impulsive. A bearish reversal at resistance or breakout followed by a bear flag offers the most potential this week.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 6 - 7 June 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.
-
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
-
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
