EUR/USD is breaking above the 21 ema zone after completing a bearish ABC flat correction. The bulls remain in control as long as price action stays above 1.2175.

The GBP/USD is making a bearish reversal at the previous top. The bearish breakout seems to be aiming at the 1.40 round support level.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview

The EUR/USD seems to be ready for one more wave 5 in a wave 5 of C of a larger bullish ABC zigzag. The main target zone is 1.2275-1.2350 where a bearish reversal could take place. The bulls remain in control as long as price action stays above 1.2175.

The GBP/USD bearish breakout seems to be aiming at the 1.40 round support level. There a bullish ABC correction could take place.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.