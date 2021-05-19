-
EUR/USD made a bullish breakout and reached the Wizz 6 and -27.2% Fibonacci target. But the strong price action seems to be wave 3 and a pullback in wave 4 is expected.
-
The GBP/USD is testing the previous top and there are 3 main scenarios for the Cable. It needs a bearish breakout and lower high before a bearish reversal is confirmed.
EUR/USD & GBP/USD overview
The EUR/USD remains in a wave 4 as long as price action stays above the 50% Fibonacci support level. The main target zone is the 1.2275-1.2350 area.
The GBP/USD needs a bearish breakout and lower high before a bearish reversal is confirmed.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 19 - 21 May 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.
-
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
-
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
