EUR/USD made a wave 4 pullback and price action is now testing the 50% Fibonacci level and target zone at 1.2025.

The GBP/USD bullish bounce at the channel bottom is looking very impulsive as well.

The EUR/USD could move up once more, despite the resistance zone. The bullish momentum is looking strong and a mild pullback to the shallow Fibs at 1.20 could confirm a bounce up towards the next target zone at 1.21.

The GBP/USD bullish momentum needs a 1 hour bull flag pattern followed by a breakout for more upside towards 1.3950 and 1.40.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 19 - 20 April 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.