EUR/USD is testing a key 21 ema support zone on the 4 hour chart. A bearish breakout could indicate a new lower low whereas a bounce gives a green light for a move up towards 1.1850.
The GBP/USD is in a bullish wave C and bull flag patterns could confirm the push higher. The target zones are at 1.3950 and 1.4025.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview
The EUR/USD has mixed signals on different time frames. The 4 hour chart could easily be in a wave 4 with more downside but the daily chart is showing bullish candles. In any case, the bearish divergence should create a push back towards the 144 ema eventually.
The GBP/USD bullish wave C is aiming for the target zones at 1.3950 and 1.4025.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 5 - 6 April 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
