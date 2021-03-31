-
EUR/USD bearish breakout reached the main target zone at 1.17, which is where a strong bullish has occurred. How far can the bullish reversal go?
The GBP/USD is also showing signs of a bullish reversal back up. The bullish price swings have targets at 1.3880 and 1.3950.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview
The EUR/USD bullish rebound is aiming at the Fibonacci targets at 1.1850 and 1.1950.
The GBP/USD is also expected to build a bullish price swing with targets at 1.3880 and 1.3950.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 31 Mar - 2 April 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
