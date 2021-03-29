-
EUR/USD is testing the key support zone at 1.1750 on the daily chart. The GBP/USD is already building a bullish ABC zigzag after completing a bearish ABC pattern.
-
EUR/USD needs to confirm a bearish breakout for one more push lower OR break above the 38.2% Fibonacci for a bullish ABC zigzag.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview
The EUR/USD needs to confirm a bearish breakout for one more push lower OR break above the 38.2% Fibonacci for a bullish ABC zigzag.
The GBP/USD seems to have completed its bearish ABC pattern and is now looking to build a bullish ABC zigzag.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 29 - 30 Mar 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels
-
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
-
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
