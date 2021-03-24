EUR/USD bearish breakout is probably a wave C aiming at the support zone around 1.1725-50.

The GBP/USD bearish decline is strong and we are expecting multiple shallower pullbacks and breakouts towards 1.35.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview

The EUR/USD is probably moving lower as part of an ABC zigzag pattern. This could complete a wave A on the higher time frames, which could indicate a bullish reversal at support.

The GBP/USD is also in a bearish ABC pattern as long as price action stays above 1.35. Bearish trade setups are likely towards 1.35 but a bullish reversal could occur there.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 24 - 26 Mar 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.