EUR/USD completed a bearish ABC pattern at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Price is now awaiting a bullish breakout to confirm the start of the wave C.

The GBP/USD needs to break above the 21 ema zone on the 4 hour chart. GBP/USD bullish targets are located at the Fibonacci confluence at 1.4060 and 1.4140.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview

The EUR/USD could build a wave C upwards if it breaks above the resistance. The main target is at 1.20-1.2025.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 17 - 19 Mar 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.