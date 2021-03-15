EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview [Video]

The EUR/USD is expected to test the support Fibs which is a key decision zone. The GBP/USD is looking to build a bullish ABC pattern.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview
The EUR/USD is building a bearish breakout but the Fibonacci levels could be strong support. The reaction at the Fibs will decide the next price swing.
The GBP/USD is also looking for either a bullish breakout or bullish bounce. The main target for the bulls is 1.4060-1.4140.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 15 - 16 Mar 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
