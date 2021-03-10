The EUR/USD is expected to test the key resistance Fibs at 1.1925 and 1.1950. This is a critical decision zone for a move up or down. The GBP/USD is testing resistance trend line again. Will price manage to break out?
EUR/USD & GBP/USD Overview
The EUR/USD is showing strong bearish momentum. But price action has also reached a key support zone on the daily chart. Will the bulls or bears win this battle?
The GBP/USD bullish breakout has plenty of space for more upside. The bulls seem in control as long as price action stays above the 1.3850 support.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 10 - 12 Mar 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
