The EUR/USD has completed a bearish wave 3 at the Wizz target at 1.1875 and is now ready for a pullback within wave 4. The GBP/USD is in a triangle pattern and needs to reach support or resistance for a bounce setup.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview

The EUR/USD is building a bearish ABC zigzag pattern which is aiming for the 38.2% Fib at 1.1750 support.

The GBP/USD is also bearish and aiming to complete a bearish wave A at the 1.3750 support zone. It could either break below the triangle or retest the resistance trend line at 1.39.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 8 - 9 Mar 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.