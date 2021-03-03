The EUR/USD is building a bullish ABC zigzag pattern in bearish wave 2. The main target of the bearish wave 3 is 1.1750 unless price action shows a bull flag pattern. The GBP/USD is preparing for a bullish bounce up to test the Fibonacci resistance levels.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview
The EUR/USD is bearish as long as price action stays below the top at 1.2242. A bullish breakout indicates a triangle chart pattern in wave 4. But for the moment, a bearish ABC is targeting the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
The GBP/USD is probably ready for a bullish ABC zigzag pattern within bearish wave B. The main target is also the 38.2% Fib.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 3 - 5 Mar 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.
-
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
-
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from 1.21 as the dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.40 as the US dollar gains fresh ground. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.