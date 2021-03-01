The EUR/USD made a strong bearish reversal at the Fibonacci retracement levels. Now price action could create an ABC zigzag before moving lower to the 1.1750 target zone. The GBP/USD is expected to build a bear flag pattern and move down lower again towards 1.37.

EUR/USD & GBP/USD Overview

The EUR/USD could test the 1.20 support zone first before building a bullish retracement. The strong decline indicates a potential wave C and a lower low that could reach the weekly 38.2% Fib and the target at 1.1750.

The GBP/USD bearish decline is also indicating more intermediate weakness for the GBP. A breakout below the bear flag pattern should send it lower.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 1 - 2 Mar 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.