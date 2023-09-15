The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Ethereum celebrates first anniversary of ETH Merge with 99.9% drop in energy usage
The great Ethereum Merge completes its first anniversary today. The network’s energy usage has dropped drastically over the past year since Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.