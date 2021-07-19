When EUR/USD broke its 5 year average at 1.1400's in August 2020, EUR/USD rampaged 900 pips to achieve 1.2300's highs 6 months later by February 2021 or 150 pips per month. Each month, EUR/USD traded the worst market condition by trading higher into overbought. EUR/USD contained 4 up monthly candles vs 2 monthly candles as a correction for 400 pips from 1.2000's to 1.1600. Then EUR/USD exploded to 1.2300 high 3 months later.

As shown many times, EUR/USD as a highly neutral currency pair, always corrects not only to neutrality but full trends always reverse. From 1.2300 highs, EUR/USD corrected 600 pips in 6 months to 1.1700's and now threatens to break below the 5 year average at current 1.1454. EUR/USD from 1.2300 highs took 6 months to achieve 1.1700 lows while highs from 1.1400's to 1.2300's took 6 months.

Current EUR/USD sits at massive oversold as EUR/USD seasonality is well underway. EUR/USD general seasonality trends runs from up moves in May and June to run to December and January then EUR/USD drops to May/ June lows and begins its next seasonal up move.

Suspected seasonality trends are based on government budgets as the European Parliament usually passes budgets in November and December and possibly explains the 6 month down move by May of the next year as cheap Euros are spent to fund the government while a premium is placed on Euros from May to November as the remainder of government budgets are spent to fund government.

The question to currency markets is will 5 year averages break lower. Massive oversold AUD/USD's 5 year average is located at 0.7326, NZD/USD at 0.6859.

GBP/USD's 5 year average is located at 1.3039 and USD/CAD at 1.3085 while GBP/JPY 10 year is located at 149.11 and a big break and 79.93 for AUD/JPY's 5 year average and 74.82 for NZD/JPY's 5 year average.

GBP/CHF today broke below its 5 year average at 1.2613 and USD/JPY at 109.07. GBP/CHF break will assure further down moves for GBP/USD and GBP/JPY and all JPY cross pairs.

Overall non USD currencies as EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD are massive oversold while USD/CAD and EM as USD/EM are the opposite at massive overbought.

As written, USD/BRK achieved 5.1500' s from 5.1110's for a quick +500 pips.

If EUR/USD sits at deep oversold during ECB then long is the only trade strategy and the same scenario highlighted for NZD and RBNZ. What ECB says doesn't matter as EUR contains only longs.

EUR/USD levels from 1.1454 then 1.1647, 1.1705, 1.1854, 1.1915, 1.1942, 1.2020, 1.2028 and 1.2085.