EUR/USD analysis: Yellen brings a March hike back to the table

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0569

The American dollar got a nice boost from FED's head Yellen, who reiterated in the Semiannual testimony before the Congress that "waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise," putting a March rate hike back on the table. Furthermore, she downplayed the uncertainty on fiscal policy as just one of the factors to take into consideration when deciding a rate hike. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.0560, its lowest in over a month, further weighed by soft data coming from the EU earlier in the day. Growth in the area decelerated during the last quarter of 2016, with German Q4 GDP printing 0.4%, below the 0.5% expected, but above a previously revised 0.1%, while for the EU, the preliminary growth estimation printed 0.4%. In the US, the January PPI increased by 0.6% when compared to December, and by 1.6% from a year earlier, beating expectations.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair reached a major support, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline, as the pair struggled two weeks around the level before being able to recover further. The ongoing political uncertainty in the EU alongside with soft data in one hand, and in the other rising inflation and a hawkish FED, the fundamentals have aligned with the technical picture in a bearish case for the pair, particularly on a bearish acceleration below the mentioned daily low. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that a bearish 20 SMA, now around 1.0620 keeps capping the upside, whilst technical indicators have stabilized near oversold readings, as speculative interest has reached its first bearish target and left the price consolidating in a well-limited range below the 1.0590 level.

Support levels: 1.0560 1.0520 1.0470

Resistance levels: 1.0590 1.0625 1.0660

