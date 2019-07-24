EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1133

ECB to announce its latest monetary policy decision this Thursday.

EU’s economic growth deteriorated further in July according to Markit estimates.

EUR/USD nearing yearly low at 1.1106, nothing in the way toward 1.1000.

The common currency neared the year low against its American rival, partially respecting the dominant bearish trend and in part due to discouraging EU data, reviving concerns about economic growth in the Union and lifting odds for steeper measures from the ECB. The central bank will announce its latest decision on monetary policy this Thursday. Growth of German business activity slowed in July as the country’s manufacturers recorded their worst monthly performance in seven years, according to Markit preliminary estimate, with the Manufacturing PMI down to 43.1 from 45.0 in July. Services activity was slightly better than anticipated, with the index coming in at 55.4, but below the previous 55.8. For the whole Union, the manufacturing index resulted at 46.4, the lowest reading in 79-month, while services activity fell to 53.3 a 2-month low. In the US, the services sector grew by more than anticipated according to Markit, with the PMI up to 52.2, although Manufacturing activity resulted at 50.0, just eluding contraction territory.

The ECB is expected to maintain rates unchanged, by over these last couple of week, speculation mounted on additional stimulus measures being announced by policymakers, as the economic growth slowdown gives no signs of bottoming. Such speculation has kept the shared currency under pressure these last few days, which means that some dovishness from ECB’s head, Draghi, has been already priced in. The US will release later in the day June Durable Goods Orders, seen increasing in June by 0.7%, after falling 1.3% in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has been trading around the 1.1140 level for most of the American session, with intraday attempts to recover the upside being rejected by sellers aligned between 1.1150 and 1.1160, the immediate resistance area. The yearly low, at 1.1105 is the immediate support, with a break below it favoring a downward extension toward the psychological 1.1000 figure. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart, keep the risk skewed to the downside, as the 20 SMA heads lower almost vertically, well above the current level and below the larger moving averages. Technical indicators stand near daily lows, the Momentum lacking directional strength, and the RSI recovering just modestly but still within oversold readings.

Support levels: 1.1105 1.1070 1.1025

Resistance levels: 1.1155 1.1180 1.1215