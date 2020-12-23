- A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around EUR/USD on Tuesday.
- COVID-19 jitters, upbeat US GDP print remained supportive of the modest USD rebound.
- Trump threatened to derail the stimulus bill and provided an additional lift to the greenback.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed an intraday turnaround on Tuesday following an early uptick to levels just above mid-1.2200s amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. Sentiment remained fragile amid the discovery of a new fast-spreading coronavirus variant and the imposition of strict lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK. This, along with persistent Brexit uncertainties, forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets, including the greenback.
The USD was further supported by the final US GDP print, which showed that the economy expanded by 33.4% annualized pace during the third quarter as against 33.1% estimated. Separately, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index plunged to a four-month low level of 88.6 for the current month amid growing worries about the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases. Earlier on Tuesday, Germany published the GFK Consumer Climate Index dropped slightly to -7.3 for January from -6.8 in December. The reading was better than -9.5 anticipated, albeit did little to impress bulls.
The buying interest around the USD picked up paced after the US President Donald Trump threatened not to sign a long-awaited $892-billion coronavirus relief bill. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump said the bill was a disgrace and added that he wanted to increase ridiculously low $600 checks for individuals to $2000. This, in turn, aggravated the selling pressure around the major and dragged it to mid-1.2100s in relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the Christmas Holidays.
Despite the supporting factors, the USD has been struggling to capitalize on this week's recovery move from over two-and-half-year lows, instead edged during the Asian session on Wednesday. This, in turn, assisted the pair to regain positive traction and move back closer to the 1.2200 mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further influence the greenback and provide some trading impetus.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend a seven-week-old ascending trend-line. This is closely followed by the 1.2130-25 horizontal support, which if broken decisively will be seen as the first sign of bullish exhaustion. Some follow-through selling below the 1.2100 mark will add credence to the bearish break and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2200 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to climb back to the 1.2255-60 supply zone. Bulls might then wait for a sustained strength beyond YTD tops, around the 1.2275-80 region, before positioning for any further gains. The subsequent move up has the potential to push the pair to the 1.2300 mark en-route the next hurdle near the 1.2335-40 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
