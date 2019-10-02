Softer Euro-zone inflation figure exerted some initial pressure on Tuesday.

The USD took a sharp turn on dismal US ISM PMI and helped bounce off lows.

The recovery lacked any strong follow-through buying ahead of US ADP report.

The EUR/USD pair initially edged lower and refreshed 28-month lows on Tuesday following the release of softer Euro-zone inflation figures. The preliminary estimates showed that the headline CPI slowed further to 0.9% yearly rate in September as compared to 1.0% previous. This coupled with some follow-through US Dollar buying interest through the mid-European session exerted some additional downward pressure on the major. However, a sudden turnaround in the market sentiment surrounding the Greenback prompted some intraday short-covering move and helped the pair to register a goodish recovery later during the day.

The USD falls on weaker manufacturing data

The USD took a sharp knock after a weak reading on the US manufacturing sector revived concern about slowing economic growth. In fact, the US ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 in September, down from 49.1 previous and also missed consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 50.1. This marked the worst reading since June 2009 and bolstered fears of a US recession, forcing investors to start pricing in a higher probability of yet another interest rate cut by the Fed in October. The market speculation was further reinforced by a sharp drop in the US Treasury bond yields, which added to the intraday USD weakness.



The pair jumped back closer to weekly tops but lacked any strong bullish conviction and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below mid-1.0900s, through the Asian session on Wednesday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the Euro-zone and hence, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. Later during the early North-American session, the US private sector employment details - ADP report - might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

Short-term technical outlook

The pair on Tuesday rebounded from a support marked by the lower end of a two-week-old descending trend-channel. However, the recovery momentum failed to assist the pair to break through the trend-channel resistance, which should now act as a key pivotal point for bullish traders. Above the mentioned barrier, currently near mid-1.0900s, a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further towards 1.0965 horizontal resistance. The pair might then aim towards surpassing the key 1.10 psychological mark and test another descending trend-line resistance, extending from late-June swing highs, currently around the 1.1025-30 region.



On the flip side, the 1.0900 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the fall back towards challenging the trend-channel support – currently near the 1.0860 region. Failure to defend the said support will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the pair's recent downward trajectory.