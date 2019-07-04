EUR/USD Current price: 1.1287
- Markets are off this Thursday amid a holiday in the US and the NFP report to be out Friday.
- EUR/USD still at risk of falling amid its inability to recover beyond 1.1300.
The EUR/USD pair is consolidating below the 1.1300 figure this Thursday, modestly up daily basis, although confined to a tight range within familiar levels, amid a US holiday keeping volume depressed. The absence of EU macroeconomic releases adds to the quietness around the shared currency. Anyway, the pair has been ranging pretty much since the week started, as attempts to regain the 1.1300 mark have been unsuccessful, with the high for the week set at 1.1320.
Market mood is slightly positive according to what equities are doing, as European indexes remain in the green, although also suffering from the lack of interest triggered by the US holiday. There won’t be macroeconomic releases for the rest of the day, and further consolidation is expected across the board.
Technically, the pair remains trapped between Fibonacci levels, holding above the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.1270, and capped by the 50% retracement of the same rally. The next relevant Fibonacci resistance comes at 1.1325, and bulls may feel a bit more confident if the pair manages to advance beyond this last, although that’s something that will hardly happen today. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator has turned flat around its 100 level, while the RSI also lacks directional strength, dull around 40. The 20 SMA crossed below the 100 SMA, both a handful of pips above the current level, all of which leans the scale to the downside.
Support levels: 1.1270 1.1240 1.1210
Resistance levels: 1.1315 1.1350 1.1385
