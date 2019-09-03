EUR/USD Current price: 1.0940

Dismal market mood keeping the shared currency under pressure.

EUR/USD poised to extend its decline sub-1.0900, despite short-term oversold conditions.

The EUR/USD pair is trading at levels last seen early 2017, after hitting a fresh yearly low of 1.0925. The common currency is under selling pressure on the back of a deteriorated market’s sentiment, which sees government bond yields declining sharply. The dismal mood could be partially blamed on Brexit chaos, but also on poor EU’s data which continues fueling speculation that the ECB will announce additional easing measures to the already planned TLTRO III in its September meeting.

The macroeconomic calendar has been light so far, as the EU released the June Producer Price Index, which rose by 0.2% MoM and by 0.2% YoY as expected. Pending of release are the US manufacturing PMI for August, with the Markit index foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 49.9, and the official ISM figure expected to print 51.0 from 51.2 in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is consolidating around 1.0940 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, and technically bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as it continues developing below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA still accelerating south and currently at around 1.1000. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain within oversold levels, barely correcting higher, although considering that the price remains near its low, chances of an upward correction seem quite limited. The pair could advance on a break above 1.0955, the immediate resistance, but selling interest will likely resurge on an approach to the 1.1000 level.

Support levels: 1.0920 1.0890 1.0860

Resistance levels: 1.0955 1.1000 1.1040