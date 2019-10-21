EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1164
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar is keeping majors range-bound this Monday.
- EUR/USD stabilizing around monthly highs, downside well-limited.
The EUR/USD pair has started the day easing modestly toward the 1.1149 level, although it recovered to reach a fresh monthly high of 1.1179, trading uneventfully between those levels ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
A scarce macroeconomic calendar and Brexit-related uncertainty are keeping investors side-lined. The only macroeconomic figure released this Monday was the German Producer Price Index, which beat the market’s expectations, up by 0.1% when compared to the previous month, and down by 0.1% when compared to a year earlier.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1160, unable to attract speculative interest. Nevertheless, it’s consolidating near 2-month highs, barely correcting the extreme overbought conditions. In the 4-hours chart, the pair continues developing well above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher below the current level. Technical indicators have eased from their highs, but remain within overbought levels, now lacking directional strength. Bulls are holding ground, unwilling to give up and waiting for the next favorable catalyst to try to push the pair beyond 1.1200.
Support levels: 1.1150 1.1120 1.1095
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1210 1.1240
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
