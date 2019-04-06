EUR/USD Current price: 1.1239

Fed's Williams and Fed's Powell to offer different speeches this Tuesday.

EU inflation rose by less than expected in May, according to preliminary estimates.

The EUR/USD pair traded stable at around 1.1250 during the first half of the day, as the greenback remained weak against most major rivals, but there was no follow-through to Monday's slump. European data released early London limited the upward potential of the pair, as May preliminary inflation estimates missed the market's expectations, up by 1.2% YoY vs. the expected 1.3%, also below the previous 1.7%. Core CPI in the same period posted a modest 0.8% advance against the 0.9% forecasted. On a positive note, the unemployment rate in the Union decreased to 7.6% in April.

The greenback recovers modestly ahead of Wall Street's opening but remains depressed against most major rivals. The market is waiting for Fed's Williams and Fed's Powell speeches during the American afternoon, to re-assess the risk of a rate cut in the US. The country's macroeconomic calendar has little to offer, as it only has scheduled the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for May, and Factory Orders for April.

After peaking at 1.1276, the pair is now close to a fresh daily low of 1.1231, rather correcting overbought conditions that anticipating a steeper decline ahead, according to intraday technical readings. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator holds at its recent highs but lacking directional strength, while the RSI eases, anyway above the 70 level. The 20 SMA in the mentioned chart keeps heading north, now just below the 100 SMA. The pair has a daily descendant trend line coming from September 2018 high, coming these days in the 1.1280/90 price zone. Bulls could back a more sustainable recovery once above it, while bears could take over if the pair losses 1.1220, now the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.1220 1.1185 1.1150

Resistance levels: 1.1285 1.1320 1.1350

