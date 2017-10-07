EUR/USD analysis: waiting for clues on US monetary future

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1405

The EUR/USD pair closed the day pretty much unchanged, a couple of pips above the 1.1400 level, with a quiet macroeconomic calendar keeping major pairs within limited intraday ranges, ahead of bigger events that will take place later this week. Minor figures released in Europe reaffirm healthy economic growth in the region, as German's May seasonally-adjusted trade surplus rose to €20.3bn, from €19.7bn in April, with exports and imports more than doubling expectations in the same month. For the whole EU area, the Sentix investor confidence index for July resulted at 28.3, slightly below the expected and previous 28.4. In the US, the June labor market conditions index rose 1.5%, below previous 2.3% and the expected 2.3%, up for 13th consecutive month. Despite Tuesday's macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy, there's no first-tier data scheduled until next Wednesday, when the UK will release its latest employment figures, and Fed's Yellen will testify before the US Congress.

Technically, the pair continues consolidating near this year high, although having retreated for the 1.1440 region where it topped the last two weeks, with investors rushing to take profits on approaches to the 1.1460 area, as the pair has remained below this last with a couple of short-lived exceptions, since January 2015. The short term technical picture is neutral-to-bullish, as in the 4 hours chart, the price held above a bullish 20 SMA, with the Momentum indicator heading lower around its 100 level and the RSI hovering around its 50 level. Beyond the mentioned 1.1460 resistance, the pair has scope to extend its gains up to 1.1520/30 price zone, while the risk will turn towards the downside only with a break below 1.1290.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1340 1.1290

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1490 1.1525

