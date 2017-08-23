EUR/USD analysis: waiting for central bankers to break the range

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1800

Uneven behavior for the greenback the one seen this Wednesday, with the EUR/USD pair rallying up to 1.1819, but the Pound extending its slide to fresh 2-month lows against its American rival. Nervous trading prevailed ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, where worldwide central bankers will meet to discuss economic policies. Clearly, ECB's Draghi and Fed's Yellen will be the stars of the event, both scheduled to speak next Friday.

Supporting the EUR rally were better-than-expected Markit PMIs' for the region, as preliminary estimates indicates that robust growth continued this month, with the indexes near the six-year highs posted earlier this year. The figures surprised to the upside across the region, particularly those related to manufacturing, while in the services sector saw a minor deceleration. For the EU the composite PMI increased from 55.7 in July to 55.8. In the US, the Markit preliminary manufacturing PMI came in at 52.4, slowing from previous 53.3, but the services PMI jumped to 56.9 from previous 54.7, leading to the sharpest growth in business activity in over two years. New Home Sales, however, plunged 9.4%, keeping the greenback under pressure against most of its major rivals.

The pair settled around 1.1800, still trapped within a familiar range, and after retreating from the upper end of it. The consolidative phase that began with the big will likely persists this Thursday, as no big news are expected from these particular economies, but chances of a downward move triggered from that front seem well-limited. As for the short-term technical picture, the 4 hours chart shows that the price keeps hovering around the 20 and 100 SMAs that anyway remain flat and quite close to each other, a clear sign of absent directional strength, whilst technical indicators have turned south within positive territory, limiting the upside heading into the Asian session. As commented on previous updates, the weekly low at 1.1730 is the key support to break to confirm a downward move, while the pair would need to surpass 1.1860, to gather enough upward momentum to at least retest the yearly high of 1.1909.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1730 1.1685

Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1860 1.1910

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD