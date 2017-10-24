EUR/USD analysis: wait-and-see mode persists, but US Durable Goods can rock the USD

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1764

Markit preliminary growth estimates positive for both economies.

US Durable Goods to impact dollar this Wednesday.

The EUR/USD pair closed the day little changed in the 1.1760 region, despite both economies released key macroeconomic data on economic growth. The preliminary October Market PMIs were released this Tuesday, and for the EU, showed that growth momentum remained strong at the beginning of the last quarter according to the official release. The Manufacturing PMI beat expectations, up to 58.6 from final September reading of 58.1, while the Services PMI came in at 54.9, below previous and expectations. The composite figure resulted at 55.9 from previous 56.7, still strong enough to back ECB's tapering decision later this week. In the US, private sector growth accelerated to its highest in nine months, with the Manufacturing PMI reaching 54.4 and the Services PMI 55.9. On a negative note, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing index plunged to 12 from previous 19. For this Wednesday, attention will center on the German IFO survey, and US Durable Goods Orders for September.

In the meantime, the short-term technical outlook is neutral, as, in the 4 hours chart, the price was unable to surpass the 1.1780 price zone, where the 20 and the 100 SMAs converge. The RSI indicator in the mentioned chart remains horizontal around 45, while the Momentum managed to extend its upward corrective movement, but holds below its 100 level. Beyond the mentioned resistance, the pair has a stronger one in the 1.1820/30 region, and only above this last, the pair will look more constructive. To the downside, 1.1660 is a critical support, as the pair bottomed in the region in the past two months.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1690 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1825 1.1860

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD