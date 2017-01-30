EUR/USD analysis: vulnerable below 1.0710/40 region

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0695

The EUR/USD pair is closing the day flat, a handful of pips below the 1.0700 in a day were macroeconomic data were far less relevant that politics or central bankers´ comments. The week started with the greenback soft across the board, gapping lower against its major rivals amid Trump's surprise announcement to ban immigration for some certain Muslim countries, although the pair retreated from the 1.0740 level, from where it fell down to 1.0619 on the back of ECB's Nowotny comments, as the Austrian Governing Council member said that the bank could review its monetary policy stance in June, but that no decision is likely to be made about tapering.

Data was mixed both sides of the Atlantic, with sentiment improving in the EU according to January survey, as the Economic Sentiment indicator increased to 108.2 from previous 107.8, the best reading in almost six years. German January inflation was estimated to have grew by 1.9%, better than previous 1.7% but below the 2.0% expected, the highest reading since July 2013. In the US, consumer spending rose by the most in three months last December, advancing 0.5%, although incomes rose 0.3%, below than expected. Core PCE inflation, FED's favorite inflation reading, was upwardly revised to 1.7% in November from previous 1.6%, coming in flat in December at 1.7% that anyway is the highest in almost a year.

The pair looks vulnerable towards the downside at current levels, as it broke below the daily ascendant trend line coming from this month low of 1.0340, and the late US session pullback was unable to advance beyond it. In the 4 hours chart, the pair presents a technical resistance around 1.0700/10, where the pair has the mentioned trend line, a Fibonacci retracement, and a bearish 20 SMA. A stronger one comes around 1.0770, the 100 DMA. Technical indicators, also in the 4 hours chart, the RSI indicator has bounced from oversold readings but lost upward strength around 47, whilst the Momentum indicator aims modestly higher around its mid-line, rather reflecting the latest recovery than indicating additional gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0740 1.0770

