EUR/USD analysis: USD weaker into FED's decision, 1.0840 critical

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0780

The American dollar plunged early US session following comments from Trump's trade chief, Peter Navarro, who accused Germany of taking advantage of the US and its European counterparts by keeping the euro "grossly undervalued." This is not the first time US President Trump moves to talk down the local currency, as he already said last week that the dollar was "too strong" making US production less competitive against countries like China, which has a government-regulated currency. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.0811, level last seen early December, before pulling back modestly.

Macroeconomic releases both shores of the Atlantic favored the rally, as EU data surprised to the upside, with January inflation up to 1.8% YoY the highest rate since February 2013. Core inflation however, remained unchanged at 0.9%. Also, the preliminary estimate of the Q4 GDP came in as expected at 0.5%, with the third quarter growth revised up to 0.4% from previous 0.3%, leaving the annual rate of growth in the region up to 1.8% yearly basis. In the US, on the contrary, the employment cost index came at 0.5% for the three months to December, below the previous and expected 0.6%, whilst the Conference Board's consumer confidence index came in at 111.8 against previous 113.7.

The pair is closing the day above its 100 DMA for the first time since early October ahead of the FED's monetary policy meeting this Wednesday. Given that this time is not a "live meeting," chances of a change in the ongoing policy or in the wording is less likely, which will only pressure the greenback further. Short term, the bias is towards the upside according to the 4 hours chart, as the price has broken above its 20 SMA, and stands far beyond the 38.2% retracement of the November/January decline at 1.0710. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have pulled back from overbought readings alongside with price, but remain well above their mid-lines, far from suggesting an upcoming reversal. The pair has a major resistance area between 1.0800 and 1.0840, where the pair bottomed for most of 2015 and 2016, and where it also stands the 50% retracement of the mentioned slide at 1.0820. Should the price extend beyond this area, the rally has scope to extend up to 1.0930, the next Fibonacci resistance during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0740 1.0770

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD