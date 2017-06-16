EUR/USD analysis: USD reined back by political jitters

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1197

The EUR/USD pair closed the week flat at 1.1197, having surpassed its previous 2017 high, but a few pips by printing 1.1295 on Wednesday, following disappointing US inflation figures. Nevertheless, the US Federal Reserve actually pulled the trigger, rising rates by 25bps and offering a surprise hawkish tone, rather focusing on improving labour market conditions than on recent weak inflation that helped the greenback run on relief temporarily. The positive stance of the Central Bank was not enough to change the negative sentiment towards the greenback, as most of its latest decline came as a result of political disappointment, and as other Central Banks are clearly indicating their will to move towards policy normalization.

Data coming from the US on Friday were generally soft, with housing starts in May down to 1.092M, well below previous an expected, and building permits by just 1.168M. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan, posted its biggest drop since last October, down to 94.5 in June from previous 97.1. Aiding partially the common currency, where news that Greece and its creditors reached a deal on the next bailout tranche. As for the US, President Trump announced his government will roll back Obama's deal with Cuba, which only adds to the political jitters weighing on the greenback.

Despite holding within its last 4-week range, the common currency continued losing footing over the past week, with the daily chart showing that the price was unable to extend beyond a horizontal 20 SMA, currently around 1.1220, whilst technical indicators kept retreating, now hovering around their mid-lines and indicating decreasing buying interest. In the shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price develops below its 20 and 100 SMAs, both flat and within a tight range, indicating little directional strength, whilst the Momentum indicator heads lower after failing to surpass its mid-line, and the RSI indicator holds flat within neutral territory, supporting some further range trading for this Monday.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1110 1.1075

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300

