EUR/USD analysis: USD needing clues from Washington

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1190

The EUR/USD pair recovered ground on Friday, to close the week pretty much unchanged right below 1.1200. It's been the second consecutive weekly doji for the pair, with the absence of key macroeconomic drivers and rising uncertainty leaving speculative interest clueless on what's next. Fed's speakers were behind dollar's late decline as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the Fed can afford pausing raising rates, and wait for Washington before making next move. Indeed, Bullard is a well-known dove, but Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a hawk, said that there is no "immediate need" to tighten monetary policy, although she added that considers recent slowdown in inflation is temporarily. Adding to dollar's weakness, were soft readings in new home sales up just by 2.9% in May amid rising prices, and preliminary June Markit PMIs, coming below market's expectations, and at multi-month lows.

The week ahead has plenty of data to offer, with the US offering Durable Goods Orders a GDP revision, and more relevant, core PCE inflation, among others. In the EU, attention will center in Germany, with the IFO survey and inflation revisions leading the list. There are no Central Banks meetings or big speakers scheduled, but these lasts can surprise the market any time.

Technically, the pair has been confined to the lower half of its 5-week range of 1.1100/1.1300, building bearish pressure, but held ground, amid lack of dollar's demand. The daily chart shows that the pair found buying interest around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run around 1.1125, with a previous relevant low having been set at 1.1109, making of the area a critical support to break to confirm additional declines ahead. In the same chart, the price was unable to advance beyond a horizontal 20 DMA, the immediate resistance, whilst technical indicators have managed to turn higher within neutral territory, lacking momentum. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 and 200 SMAs converge around 1.1160, reinforcing a static support area, whilst technical indicators eased modestly within positive territory. Overall, the downside potential seems limited, despite diminishing EUR's buying interest.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1110 1.1075

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300

