EUR/USD analysis: USD helped by oil, but still weak

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1205

A scarce calendar and some holidays in Europe kept major mostly range-bound this Thursday, except for those linked with commodities, clearly affected by oil plunge. The EUR/USD pair attempted a recovery, but faltered at 1.1249 and ended the day marginally lower but above 1.1200, as investors had no reasons to keep pushing higher the common currency, while demand for the greenback remained clearly subdued. OPEC meeting took center stage as it was the only relevant event of the day, with oil falling after the organism extended it oil output cut by nine months as largely expected, as the market considered the decision was not enough to deal with oil's worldwide glut.

In the data front, the US reported its weekly unemployment claims, up to 234K from a previously revised 233K, but better than the expected 238K. The international trade deficit was $67.6 billion in April, up $2.5 billion from $65.1 billion in March, while the Kansas Fed manufacturing index fell to -1 from previous 12. Beyond the continued strength in the employment sector, data continue to be soft in the US.

The EUR/USD pair trades with a modest bearish bias short term, as in the 4 hours hart, the price is now a few pips below a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head lower, but within neutral territory. The pair needs to advance beyond its recent multi-month high at 1.1267 to regain its upward momentum, becoming now more unlikely for this week, as a prudent Fed proven not enough. Nevertheless, downward corrective movements could extend down to 1.1080, without actually affecting the dominant bullish trend.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300

