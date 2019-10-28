EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1099

Mixed minor data failed to impress, investors waiting for Fed’s decision, US Q3 GDP.

High-yielding assets surged on earnings, safe-havens under strong selling pressure.

EUR/USD buyers trying to avoid a steeper decline.

The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 1.1100 level at the end of the first day of the week, with the greenback giving back part of its latest gains. A better market mood kept the shared currency afloat, with worldwide equities up amid solid earnings reports. Wall Street flirted with record highs, although indexes trimmed a good chunk of their intraday gains ahead of the close. Nevertheless, the dollar remained under pressure throughout the day as well as other assets considered safe-havens.

Minor data coming from these two economies failed to impress. The Union released September Money Supply, which resulted at 5.5% YoY, missing the market’s expectations, while for the quarter it rose by 5.5% as expected. Private Loans were up by 3.4% against the expected 3.5%. In the US, the September Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which came in at -45 against the expected -0.37, and the Goods Trade Balance for the same month, which posted a deficit of $70.39B. Wholesales inventories declined by 0.3%. Finally, the October Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index contracted to -5.1 from 1.4 previously. This Tuesday, the only relevant figure will be the US CB Consumer Confidence index, which, anyway, could have a limited impact ahead of US first-tier data scheduled for later in the week.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has remained below the 23.6% retracement of its October rally around 1.1110. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair is trading below a bearish 20 SMA, which converges with the mentioned Fibonacci resistance. The Momentum indicator heads marginally lower while the RSI consolidates, both within negative levels. The bearish case would be firmer on a break below 1.1065, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned October rally.

Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0980

Resistance levels: 1.1115 1.1150 1.1180