EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1099
- Mixed minor data failed to impress, investors waiting for Fed’s decision, US Q3 GDP.
- High-yielding assets surged on earnings, safe-havens under strong selling pressure.
- EUR/USD buyers trying to avoid a steeper decline.
The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 1.1100 level at the end of the first day of the week, with the greenback giving back part of its latest gains. A better market mood kept the shared currency afloat, with worldwide equities up amid solid earnings reports. Wall Street flirted with record highs, although indexes trimmed a good chunk of their intraday gains ahead of the close. Nevertheless, the dollar remained under pressure throughout the day as well as other assets considered safe-havens.
Minor data coming from these two economies failed to impress. The Union released September Money Supply, which resulted at 5.5% YoY, missing the market’s expectations, while for the quarter it rose by 5.5% as expected. Private Loans were up by 3.4% against the expected 3.5%. In the US, the September Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which came in at -45 against the expected -0.37, and the Goods Trade Balance for the same month, which posted a deficit of $70.39B. Wholesales inventories declined by 0.3%. Finally, the October Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index contracted to -5.1 from 1.4 previously. This Tuesday, the only relevant figure will be the US CB Consumer Confidence index, which, anyway, could have a limited impact ahead of US first-tier data scheduled for later in the week.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has remained below the 23.6% retracement of its October rally around 1.1110. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair is trading below a bearish 20 SMA, which converges with the mentioned Fibonacci resistance. The Momentum indicator heads marginally lower while the RSI consolidates, both within negative levels. The bearish case would be firmer on a break below 1.1065, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned October rally.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0980
Resistance levels: 1.1115 1.1150 1.1180
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains around 1.2850
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12.
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.