EUR/USD analysis: US possible phased tax-reform hits the greenback

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1635

Markets disappointed on US tax-reform delay rumors.

EU Q3 GDP seen softer than in Q2, backing ECB's stance to keep Q3 alive

The week started in slow motion, despite a nice hurdle of macroeconomic releases in Europe and the US, as investors ended digesting last week's news and get ready for this week ones. The greenback traded softly during Asian hours, regained some ground with the US opening, and finally eased back on headlines indicating that the US House of Representatives is considering pashing the tax cut over a five-year period. The EUR/USD pair surged up to 1.1645, and while positive and near this last, it's still trades below the critical 1.1660 threshold.

In the data front, the biggest surprise was a miss in German's October preliminary inflation, down by 0.1% monthly basis and up by 1.6% YoY when EU harmonized. The country's retail sales surged yearly basis but grew by less than expected in the month. Steady growth, but soft inflation supports ECB's stance of maintaining QE alive, negative for the common currency. US data, on the other hand, failed to impress as core PCE inflation resulted unchanged in September from August readings, although personal income and spending grew, the second at a faster-than-expected pace. This Tuesday, the EU will release its preliminary Q3 GDP, expected to show that the economy grew by 0.5% in the three months to September, below previous 0.6%, while the US has little of relevance to offer. Investors will likely remain focused on first-tier events, including the Fed, the BOE and the US NFP report that will take place later in the week.

From a technical point of view, Monday's advance seems barely corrective, as the price was unable to surpass the 23.% retracement of the Thursday/Friday slide. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads sharply lower above the current level, converging with the 38.2% retracement of the same decline, around 1.1675, while technical indicators have managed to correct oversold conditions, but hold within negative territory. The pair would then need to surpass the 1.1660/70 region to gain further ground on Tuesday, but the most likely scenario is that selling interest will surge around it.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1665 1.1700 1.1745

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD