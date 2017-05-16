EUR/USD analysis: US political unrest to maintain the greenback under pressure

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1094

EUR/USD's rally extended to fresh 2017 highs this Tuesday, fueled intraday by another batch of soft US data and the scandal surrounding US President Trump, involving classified information being unveiled to Russian diplomats. The news came after Trump fired FBI's director, James Comey, on the back of Russia supposed involvement in the latest election, fueling political unrest in the world's largest economy. Greenback's slide was uneven across the board, yet that the currency is being dropped by investors, is undeniable.

Macroeconomic data released at both shores of the Atlantic backed the rally, as in the EU, preliminary Q1 GDP matched expectations, with economic growth advancing 0.5% in the three months to March, whilst German ZEW survey showed that local business confidence continued to improve in May, although less than market's forecast. The index rose to 20.6 from 19.5 points in the previous month, missing expectations of a rise to 22.0. In the US, housing data surprised to the downside, with building permits down to 1.229M from previous 1.26M, and housing starts also down in April, accounting for 1.172M vs. previous 1.203M. Industrial output, however, improved, up in April by 1.0%, the fastest rate in more than three years.

From a technical point of view, the pair has reached extreme overbought conditions in the short term, but with the price pressuring the daily high, betting on a decline seems too risky. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have barely retreated from extreme readings, with the RSI indicator standing at 85, whilst the price accelerated further beyond a bullish 20 SMA. The rally could meet some profit taking on an initial approach to the 1.1100 figure, yet further gains can be expected, as long as the pair holds now above the 1.1000 critical figure.

Support levels: 1.1045 1.1000 1.0965

Resistance levels: 1.1130 1.1180 1.1220

