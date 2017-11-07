EUR/USD analysis: US political jitters smash the greenback

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1474

The EUR/USD pair surged to a fresh 2017 high of 1.1479, level last seen on May 2016, with the dollar suffering a major setback after US President's son, D. Trump Jr., made publish an e-mail exchange with Rob Goldstone, a British publicist, who offered to set up meetings with the Russian government to boost Trump's campaign by using documents that would incriminate Hillary Clinton and her dealings with Russia. The scandal sent Wall Street plummeting alongside with the greenback, offsetting news coming from central bankers and pretty much everything else. Dull trading ahead of Yellen's testimony before the Congress and US inflation was interrupted with the news, and anyway, doesn't seem any of both would do something to back a greenback's recovery, as Fed's chair Yellen won't surprise with a hawkish stance, yet on the contrary, anything less than an ultra-hawkish tone will hit the dollar further. Additionally, US inflation has been soft lately, and one good reading won't be enough to convince investors it was just due to temporal factors as the Fed says.

The bullish breakout of its recent range favors a continued advance, although the pair is currently standing at a critical resistance area, as the current price zone has rejected price advances pretty much since January 2015, with a couple of short lived exceptions. Nevertheless, technical readings in the 4 hours chart, are clearly bullish, as technical indicators head north at fresh July highs, whilst the price accelerated above its 20 SMA. October 2015 high at 1.1494 is the immediate resistance, with gains most likely accelerating above this last and scope then to advance up to 1.1713, the high set on August 2015.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1340 1.1290

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1490 1.1525

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD