EUR/USD analysis: US political jitters hit the greenback

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1561

The American dollar suffered from a major political setback late Monday that sent it nose-diving against all of its major rivals on Tuesday. The EUR/USD pair rallied up to 1.1582, the highest since May 2016, pulling back modestly ahead of the close, but settling anyway at its highest for the year. News that two GOP senators announced they won't support moving forward with the Obamacare repeal bill, leaving the party without the majority enough to move the bill, sent an already weakened greenback tumbling, as seems the so long promised tax reform is far from being discussed this summer, when Trump can't even get support with healthcare.

In the data front, Germany released its July ZEW sentiment survey, which showed that the economic outlook remains positive, although the index eased from the previous month. Business sentiment in the country came in at 17.5, down from previous 18.6, while the EU economic sentiment index resulted at 35.6 from previous 37.2. The US released some minor figures, but none of them relevant enough to affect the USD. Attention now flips to Thursday, when the ECB will have a monetary policy meeting. Despite expected to reduce is QE, the market believes that a formal announcement will come in September, but anyway will be looking for some hints this time.

From a technical point of view, the pair remains biased north, with scope to extend its advance in the short term up to 1.1615, May 2016 high. Intraday, the pair is extremely overbought more as a result of the bullish breakout of its latest range than amid continued gains over the last few sessions, leaving room for additional gains ahead. In the 4 hours chart, the price holds far above all of its moving averages, whilst technical indicators have turned lower, but remain within overbought territory, indicating limited selling interest around the pair.

Support levels: 1.1525 1.1490 1.1460

Resistance levels 1.1580 1.1615 1.1645

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD