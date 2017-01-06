EUR/USD analysis: US employment data up next

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1209

The EUR/USD pair ended marginally lower this Thursday, with the dollar finding support in a stronger-than-expected ADP employment survey. The US private sector added 253,000 new jobs in May, well above market's forecast of 239K and previous 174K. Unemployment claims however, surged in the week ended May 26, with the number of Americans filing for benefit claims reaching 248K from previous 235K, pausing initial enthusiasm over the US employment sector's health. Both numbers, however, anticipate another solid NFP report for this Friday that anyway would probably do little for the greenback, unless it’s a big disappointment, in which case, will only fuel the negative stance towards the US currency.

Technically, the bullish momentum in the pair has faded partially, but the pair is far from bearish, considering is barely 50 pips away from its 2017 high. The 4 hours chart shows that the price holds above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA barely below the current level and losing upward strength, whilst technical indicators eased within positive territory, nearing their mid-lines. Anyway, much of the upcoming direction will depend on the outcome of the NFP report, with the scale lean towards the upside. The pair topped at 1.2156 this week, and at 1.2167 for May and 2017, the level to surpass to confirm further gains ahead. Below 1.1160, on the other hand, the downward corrective movement could extend down to 1.1080 without actually affecting the dominant bullish trend.

Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1265 1.1300 1.1345

