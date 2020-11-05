EUR/USD Analysis: US election-led volatility subsides, risk-on mood remains supportive

The US election results led to some good two-way price swings for EUR/USD on Wednesday.

Biden increased his lead and inched closer to the White House, which weighed on the USD.

Investors now look forward to the latest FOMC monetary policy update for a fresh impetus.

The US presidential election triggered significant volatility in the markets and led to some sharp movement for the EUR/USD pair in both directions. Investors rushed to readjust their portfolios after early results indicated that the race for the White House was far tighter than expected as against the market bets for a so-called "blue wave". This, in turn, drove some aggressive flows towards the US dollar and dragged the pair to the lowest level since July 24, around the 1.1600 mak. The downfall, however, turned out to be short-lived amid the emergence of some fresh USD selling.

The greenback struggled to preserve its gains, instead suffered a blow after former vice president Joe Biden increased his lead over the incumbent President Donald Trump. This, coupled with a solid intraday rebound in the equity markets, further undermined the USD's relative safe-haven demand. The intraday selling pressure around the buck picked up pace following the disappointing release of the ADP report, which showed that the US private-sector employers added only 365k in October. This was well below market expectations for 650K and worse than September's reading of 753K.

Separately, the US ISM Services PMI edged higher to 56.9 in October as compared to the 56.0 expected and previous. The better-than-expected print, to a larger extent, was negated by the employment sub-component, which fell 1.7 from 51.8 previous to 50.1 in October and did little to impress the USD bulls. Nevertheless, the pair recorded a strong intraday recovery and finally settled marginally above the 1.1700 mark. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Thursday and remained well supported by a softer tone surrounding the USD.

Meanwhile, the final outcome of the US election now hangs on the vote count from a few remaining swing states. Moreover, Trump has already pursued lawsuits and a recount in Pennsylvania and Michigan. The heightened uncertainty could prolong for days or even weeks, which continued exerting some pressure on the greenback and remained supportive of the pair's uptick. Hence, the key focus will remain on US political developments. Later during the US session, the latest FOMC monetary policy update might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities, though is unlikely to prove to be a major game-changer for the pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp rebound from the 1.1600 mark and the subsequent positive move might have shifted the bias in favour of bullish traders. That said, the pair's inability to move back above the 50-day SMA warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Hence, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1770-75 region, above which the pair is likely to surpass the 1.1800 mark and aim towards testing the next major hurdle near the 1.1865-70 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1700 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the 1.1640 horizontal level, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable. The pair might then slide below the 1.1600 mark and aim towards testing the next major support near the key 1.1500 psychological mark.