EUR/USD analysis: US data gave the greenback a lift

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1760

After a dull start to the day, the greenback gather upward momentum against all of its major rivals after Wall Street's opening, with EUR/USD's decline extending down to 1.1714 before bouncing to settle around 1.1760. The US released some minor macroeconomic figures, all of them encouraging. The NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism rose 1.6 points to 105.2 in July, above June's 103.6, whilst the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for August climbed to 52.2 above previous 50.2, also above the 12-month average of 51. Additionally, the number of jobs´ openings increased to 6.163 million in June, beating expectations and at an all time high. Dollar's gains were exacerbated by thin trading conditions, with the currency ending the day mixed across the board.

The EUR/USD pair has bounced from a critical static support the 2015 yearly high which was set at 1.1713, and the 4 hours chart shows that it stands now well below a bearish 20 SMA, after the indicator contained advanced all through the day. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have bounced with different strength with the Momentum heading higher around its mid-line, but the RSI indicator holding near oversold levels, indicating that the risk remains towards the downside, particularly if the mentioned support gives up. A break below the mentioned level will open doors for a steeper correction, although seems unable that the dollar could advance much more ahead of Friday's inflation release in the US.

Support levels: 1.1715 1.1680 1.1630

Resistance levels: 1.1785 1.1820 1.1860

