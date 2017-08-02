EUR/USD analysis: upward potential contained by political woes

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0703

Currencies and stocks struggled for direction this Wednesday, with major pairs confined to tight, familiar ranges, and the dollar firmer during the first half of the day, and pressured in US trading hours, as usual lately. The greenback fell alongside with US yields, with the 10-year note benchmark falling down to 2.34%, a fresh three-week low, as political risks coming from Europe and the absence of news about US new administration stimulus agenda fueled demand for safe-haven assets.

The EUR/USD pair's recovery, however, was limited by the key resistance in the 1.0700/10 region, mainly because of a light macroeconomic calendar that shifted the focus to upcoming French presidential election, which is becoming more a matter of leaving the EU than a question of domestic policies. Also, comments from ECB's Draghi, stating that the Central Bank's monetary policy will remain accommodative until at least October 2019, when his mandate ends, dented EUR's demand.

The EUR/USD pair trimmed half of its Tuesday's losses, still trading in the red for the week and with the upward potential looking limited, given that in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA is crossing below the 100 SMA, both around 1.0720, whilst technical indicators have bounced from oversold readings, but lost upward strength within negative territory, indicating limited buying interest around the common currency. The pair posted a daily low of 1.0640, yet failure to sustain gains around the current level, will probably lead to a downward extension towards the 1.0590 region during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0620 1.0590

Resistance levels: 1.0750 1.0800 1.0840

