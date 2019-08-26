EUR/USD Current price: 1.1116
- German IFO Survey indicated that business sentiment kept deteriorating in August.
- US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations, up by 2.1% in July.
- EUR/USD could resume decline on a break below 1.1095, the immediate support.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1163 early Monday, as the dollar was dumped against most major rivals following weekend news related to mounting US-China tensions. The shared currency posted a limited advance, as the market can’t forget that the ECB has hinted aggressive stimulus coming in September. The pair retreated from the mentioned high as the American currency recovered on optimistic comments from US President Trump, indicating that the country will resume talks with China. Also, Germany released the August IFO Survey, which showed that confidence among business continued easing, with the Business Climate Index down to 94.3 from 95.7, with both, expectations and the current assessment deteriorating.
The pair retreated to a daily low of 1.1109, holding tight around this last as investors waited for the release of the US July Durable Goods Orders. The report came in better-than-anticipated, although the market’s reaction was quite limited. According to the official release, Durable Orders were up by 2.1% when compared to the previous month. Orders ex-Transportation slid 0.4%, although the Non-defense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft rose by 0.4%, beating the market’s expectation of a 0.1% decline.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair retreated after briefly surpassing the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide, measured between 1.1249 and 1.1051, now trading below the 38.2% retracement of the same slide, the immediate resistance at 1.1125. In the 4 hours chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as it’s currently trapped between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators gain some modest bearish strength but hold above their mid-lines. The 20 SMA converges with the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned daily slide at 1.1095, providing an immediate support. The pair could turn bearish on a break below this last.
Support levels: 1.1095 1.1065 1.1025
Resistance levels: 1.1125 1.1160 1.1195
