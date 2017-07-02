EUR/USD analysis: upside capped by 1.0700/10

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0696

The greenback started the day with a good footing, advancing against all of its majors rivals, but demand for the American currency lost pace early US session, with mixed results across the board. The EUR/USD plummeted to 1.0655, to settled around the 1.0700 level, still down for the day. The common currency was weighed by poor German Industrial Production that contracted by 3.0% during last December, resulting in a decline in the annual rate of growth to -0.7% from a previously revised 2.3% advance. Also, political uncertainty in the region on news that Marine Le Pen leading polls ahead of the Presidential election next April. Le Pen, has promised to leave the EU and fight Islam if she becomes president.

In the US, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for February improved to 56.4 vs. 55.6 in January, with the index now 6.4 points above its 12-month average of 50.0. The US trade deficit narrowed in December to $44.3b, the first improvement in three months, whilst November reading was revised to -45.7b from a previous estimate of -45.2b.

Technically, however, the risk remains towards the downside, given that late recovery stalled below the critical 1.0700/10 resistance area that contained declines for over a week. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has accelerated its decline well above the current level, while the Momentum indicator accelerated its decline below the 100 level, and the RSI hovers around 40, this last with a limited upward slope. A recovery above the mentioned resistance could see the pair returning to the 1.0760/1.0800 region, but as long as below it the risk is towards the downside, with scope to extend its decline down to 1.0590 on a break below the mentioned daily low.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0620 1.0590

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800

