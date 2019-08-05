EUR/USD Current price: 1.1173
- German business output at a four-and-a-half-year low at the beginning of Q3.
- US official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen up ticking to 55.5 in July.
- EUR/USD could extend recovery up to the 1.1240/50 price zone.
The EUR/USD pair has reached a session high of 1.1183 during European trading hours, as growing trade tensions between the US and China fuel risk aversion and weigh on the dollar. China let the Yuan devalue to 7, its lowest since 2008, as retaliation against the latest US President Trump’s announcement on tariffs. Equities collapsed while government bonds are up, leading to fresh multi-year lows in yields.
In the data front, Markit released the final versions of the European Services PMI and Composite PMI. German indexes were downwardly revised, with services output at 54.5 in July, and the Composite PMI at 50.9, with the official report indicating that “rates of expansion slowed on all fronts and firms' optimism with regards to future output sank to its lowest for more than four-and-a-half years.” For the whole Union, the Composite Index remained as previously calculated at 51.4.
Later today, Markit will release US Indexes for July. The Services PMI is foreseen at 52.2, and the Composite PMI at 51.6, both unchanged from the previous estimates. The country will also release the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month, seen ticking up to 55.5 from the previous 55.1.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Holding a few pips below the mentioned daily high, the EUR/USD pair is technically bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators continue advancing near overbought readings, while the pair extended firmly above a now flat 20 SMA. The same chart shows that it currently battles with a bearish 100 SMA. Gains beyond the level should fuel the advance toward 1.1250, the next relevant resistance. The pair could lose the positive momentum if it retreats below 1.1160, now the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.1160 1.1125 1.1090
Resistance levels: 1.1185 1.1220 1.1250
