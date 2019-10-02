EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0928
- The Dollar still pressured by concerns about US economic growth.
- US ADP Survey came in slightly below expected in September, August figure downwardly revised.
- EUR/USD neutral in the short-term could extend its advance beyond 1.0940.
The EUR/USD pair held above the 1.0900 throughout the first half of the day, unable to extend its advance beyond a daily descendant trend line coming from September 20 high, and with the downside limited by easing demand for the greenback, amid renewed concerns about slowing growth in the US. The market sentiment is sour, with safe-haven assets the strongest and high-yielding among the weakest.
There were no macroeconomic releases in the EU, while the US published MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended September 28, which rose by 8.1% reversing the previous 10.1% slump. Also, the country released the ADP Survey on Employment Chance, which showed that the private sector added 135K new jobs in September, slightly below the 140K anticipated. August reading was downwardly revised to 157K, from a previous estimate of 195K. Pending of release is the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for September, seen at 47.5 from 50.3 previously, and a Fed’s Williams speech.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is hovering in the 1.0920/30 price zone, with a short-term neutral technical stance, as it´s struggling around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators are stuck to their midlines, lacking directional strength. In the same chart, the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bearish slope above the current level, indicating that, in the longer-term perspective, the risk remains scheduled to the downside. The advance could continue if the pair extends its gains beyond 1.0940, the immediate resistance, while chances of resuming its decline will increase once below 1.0880.
Support levels: 1.0880 1.0840 1.0805
Resistance levels: 1.0940 1.0970 1.1000
