EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0961
- Tepid European data keep the upside limited for the pair.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI waited for direction.
- EUR/USD holding within familiar levels, poised to extend its upward corrective movement.
The EUR/USD pair eased from a daily high of 1.0973, but trades nearby, as risk aversion weighs on the common currency, limiting advances, while speculative interest stays away from the greenback amid mounting concerns about US economic growth. News that the US plans to target with tariffs several European products, including aircraft and machinery, also affect the EUR.
The final Markit Services PMI in the Union were downwardly revised, with the German Index down to 51.4 and the EU one at 51.6. The Composite PMI for the region came in at 50.1 in September, below the expected 50.4. The EU also released the August Producer Price Index, which declined by 0.5% monthly basis and fell by 0.8% when compared to a year earlier. On a positive note, Retail Sales were up in the same month.
US data, on the other hand, disappointed so far as, in the week ended September 27, weekly unemployment claims rose to 219K. Markit will release the final readings of the US Services PMI and the US Composite PMI, but attention is now focused on the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 55.0 from a previous 56.4.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 50% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.0970, the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gains strength upwards below the current level, converging with the 23.6% retracement of the same decline, but technical indicators remain directionless near overbought levels, signaling absent directional strength but maintaining the risk skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 1.0915 1.0880 1.0840
Resistance levels: 1.0970 1.1000 1.1045
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising on USD weakness ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, extending its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is highly anticipated.
GBP/USD rises as PM Johnson shows flexibility on Brexit plan
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, some 0.5% higher. UK PM Johnson has opened the door to changes in his Brexit plans ahead of talks with the EU. He enjoys support in parliament for his current plan.
USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure
Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September. USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.
Can the global cryptocurrency industry auto-regulate and stay ahead of governments?
Self-regulation for cyber-punks? Cryptocurrencies may be taking another step in their maturing process. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles reports about a new initiative from the Delta Summit in Malta.
Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the key $1500 psychological mark, and consolidated the overnight goodish move up to weekly tops.