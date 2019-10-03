EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0961

Tepid European data keep the upside limited for the pair.

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI waited for direction.

EUR/USD holding within familiar levels, poised to extend its upward corrective movement.

The EUR/USD pair eased from a daily high of 1.0973, but trades nearby, as risk aversion weighs on the common currency, limiting advances, while speculative interest stays away from the greenback amid mounting concerns about US economic growth. News that the US plans to target with tariffs several European products, including aircraft and machinery, also affect the EUR.

The final Markit Services PMI in the Union were downwardly revised, with the German Index down to 51.4 and the EU one at 51.6. The Composite PMI for the region came in at 50.1 in September, below the expected 50.4. The EU also released the August Producer Price Index, which declined by 0.5% monthly basis and fell by 0.8% when compared to a year earlier. On a positive note, Retail Sales were up in the same month.

US data, on the other hand, disappointed so far as, in the week ended September 27, weekly unemployment claims rose to 219K. Markit will release the final readings of the US Services PMI and the US Composite PMI, but attention is now focused on the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 55.0 from a previous 56.4.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 50% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.0970, the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gains strength upwards below the current level, converging with the 23.6% retracement of the same decline, but technical indicators remain directionless near overbought levels, signaling absent directional strength but maintaining the risk skewed to the upside.

Support levels: 1.0915 1.0880 1.0840

Resistance levels: 1.0970 1.1000 1.1045